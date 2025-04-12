Petros Family Wealth LLC Takes $283,000 Position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Petros Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Moelis & Company by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,147,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $601,924,000 after acquiring an additional 99,766 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $108,973,000 after purchasing an additional 10,698 shares in the last quarter. Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $86,062,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 935,552 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,119,000 after purchasing an additional 12,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 768,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,810,000 after buying an additional 53,473 shares during the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Moelis & Company from $70.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Moelis & Company from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Moelis & Company from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Moelis & Company news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 2,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.30, for a total transaction of $184,437.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,762. This represents a 26.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 9,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $718,688.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,483,390. This represents a 4.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,721 shares of company stock worth $1,677,017. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Stock Down 0.5 %

MC stock opened at $50.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.25 and a 200-day moving average of $70.13. Moelis & Company has a 12-month low of $46.24 and a 12-month high of $82.89.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.79. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 38.49% and a net margin of 11.39%. On average, research analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Moelis & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. This is a positive change from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.73%.

About Moelis & Company

(Free Report)

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.