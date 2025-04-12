Petros Family Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Petros Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $568,309,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth $560,549,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,407,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150,573 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,870,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,431 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,344,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director George Oliver sold 15,669 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total transaction of $1,214,190.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,003,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,791,668.57. This trade represents a 1.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.44, for a total transaction of $108,621.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 148,346 shares in the company, valued at $11,339,568.24. This trade represents a 0.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 907,286 shares of company stock valued at $77,938,071. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

NYSE:JCI opened at $77.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.34 and its 200-day moving average is $80.79. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $59.83 and a 1-year high of $91.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $51.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.22.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 15.11%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Argus raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Melius downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

