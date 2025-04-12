Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 20,818 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 870,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,818 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 1.2% of Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $444,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 5,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 3,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RAM Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $454.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $402.39 and a one year high of $540.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $490.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $502.44.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7157 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.