NFP Retirement Inc. Has $287,000 Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

NFP Retirement Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,868 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. NFP Retirement Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 19,287 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total value of $3,275,511.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,526,010.46. This trade represents a 48.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $130,073.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,596.63. This represents a 61.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,666 shares of company stock valued at $5,047,052 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $139.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $154.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $120.80 and a 1 year high of $230.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.46.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 39.51%. On average, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $199.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.21.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

See Also

