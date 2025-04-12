Covestor Ltd Has $125,000 Stock Position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,498,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,674,000 after purchasing an additional 19,453 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 237.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,802,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 707,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,303,000 after buying an additional 79,374 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 16,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Luke Christopher Mansfield sold 3,400 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total transaction of $88,264.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,555 shares in the company, valued at $611,487.80. The trade was a 12.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Harley-Davidson Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of NYSE HOG opened at $22.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.67. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.45 and a 12-month high of $40.51.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.28). Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

