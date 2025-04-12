Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Buys 486 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,631,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,806,000 after acquiring an additional 75,949 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VCSH opened at $77.94 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $76.27 and a 1 year high of $79.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.43.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.289 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

