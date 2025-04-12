24,309 Shares in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Purchased by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Hasbro by 120.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the third quarter worth $45,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. 91.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $52.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.00 and a 1-year high of $73.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.56 and a 200-day moving average of $62.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.51.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. Hasbro had a return on equity of 47.93% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Hasbro from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.22.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HAS

About Hasbro

(Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.