Sterling Capital Management LLC Sells 205 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Sterling Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 88,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $7,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BJ. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,268,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,775,000 after buying an additional 504,958 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,571,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,808,000 after acquiring an additional 73,322 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,486,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,205,000 after acquiring an additional 99,311 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,330,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,218,000 after acquiring an additional 245,731 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,215,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,770,000 after acquiring an additional 34,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP William C. Werner sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $2,208,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,308 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,716.28. This represents a 38.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.59, for a total transaction of $1,270,960.67. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,924.09. The trade was a 32.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 326,405 shares of company stock worth $37,201,232 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on BJ shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Argus raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.82.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $117.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.76. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.81 and a 52 week high of $120.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.90 and its 200-day moving average is $97.56.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 35.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

