Sterling Capital Management LLC Has $6.23 Million Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 1,474.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,656 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $6,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in CSX by 205.7% in the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CSX by 216.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Price Performance

CSX stock opened at $28.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.58 and its 200 day moving average is $32.72. CSX Co. has a one year low of $26.22 and a one year high of $37.10. The firm has a market cap of $52.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). CSX had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 23.95%. As a group, research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CSX from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James cut their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.70.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CSX

CSX Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.