Phoenix Financial Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Phoenix Financial Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HWM. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at about $265,844,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 529.6% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 237,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,042,000 after acquiring an additional 199,439 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth $1,399,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 788,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,259,000 after buying an additional 117,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 190.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 148,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,290,000 after purchasing an additional 97,702 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HWM. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $146.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Northcoast Research raised Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.28.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $125.69 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.80 and a 12-month high of $140.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 25.74%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.18%.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Further Reading

