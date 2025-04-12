Sterling Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Sterling Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,414 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $6,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in Fair Isaac by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 13 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FICO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Fair Isaac from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $2,040.00 to $2,170.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,275.00 to $2,175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,500.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,250.00 to $2,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,131.86.

Fair Isaac Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $1,894.76 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $1,105.65 and a 12-month high of $2,402.52. The company has a market cap of $46.27 billion, a PE ratio of 86.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,814.70 and a 200 day moving average of $1,981.71.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.21 by ($2.06). Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 53.40% and a net margin of 30.66%. Equities research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,727.69, for a total value of $7,069,707.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,801,401.22. The trade was a 8.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,058 shares of company stock worth $23,119,030. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

