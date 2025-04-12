Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Takes $598,000 Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 5,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total value of $281,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,173,799.30. The trade was a 11.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total transaction of $580,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 185,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,765,546.65. The trade was a 5.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,200 shares of company stock worth $1,286,568 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HALO opened at $60.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.32. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.73 and a 52 week high of $66.00. The company has a quick ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 43.74% and a return on equity of 157.78%. The firm had revenue of $298.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.74 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HALO. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.78.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

