Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Sells 25,200 Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC reduced its holdings in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 25,200 shares during the quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BP. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in BP in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of BP by 404.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,120 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of BP by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,221 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its position in BP by 58.7% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BP by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered BP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen lowered shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of BP from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research set a $50.00 target price on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.73.

BP Price Performance

BP stock opened at $26.55 on Friday. BP p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $40.40. The firm has a market cap of $72.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 331.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.08.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.12). BP had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 0.20%. Equities research analysts forecast that BP p.l.c. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. BP’s dividend payout ratio is 2,375.00%.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

