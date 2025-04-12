Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Shares Sold by Phoenix Financial Ltd.

Phoenix Financial Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd.’s holdings in Stantec were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Stantec by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Stantec by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Sava Infond d.o.o. purchased a new position in Stantec in the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Price Performance

Shares of STN opened at $85.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.48. Stantec Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.18 and a twelve month high of $90.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 38.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Stantec Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.1574 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Stantec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Stantec Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

