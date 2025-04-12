Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 378,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 36,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $32,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in CF Industries by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 118.7% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 15,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 8,679 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in CF Industries by 34.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 441,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,878,000 after purchasing an additional 112,002 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries in the third quarter valued at about $396,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in CF Industries by 5.4% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CF opened at $72.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.08. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.34 and a 1 year high of $98.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.92 and a 200-day moving average of $84.42.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. CF Industries had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Equities analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 29.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas raised CF Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised shares of CF Industries from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of CF Industries from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.20.

In related news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 8,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $844,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,507,745. This represents a 35.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 1,500 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,878,656. This trade represents a 1.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,889 shares of company stock worth $1,130,955 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

