Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Performance

BATS:ITB opened at $89.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.45. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.71 and a fifty-two week high of $129.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.34.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.