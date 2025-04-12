Heritage Trust Co Purchases New Shares in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Heritage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,536 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,179,834 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,789,955,000 after buying an additional 310,919 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,187,217 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,933,360,000 after acquiring an additional 451,172 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $1,528,949,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,030,915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,400,980,000 after purchasing an additional 334,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,073,645,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

NYSE MSI opened at $421.61 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $332.98 and a one year high of $507.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $430.81 and a 200 day moving average of $457.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $70.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.73, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.94.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 197.59% and a net margin of 14.58%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on MSI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $505.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.