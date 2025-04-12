iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Holdings Raised by Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 39.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QUAL. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,867,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141,996 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $331,412,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,580,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,864,000 after purchasing an additional 837,887 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,141,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,189,563,000 after purchasing an additional 596,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 18,801.7% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 522,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,070,000 after purchasing an additional 519,868 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS QUAL opened at $163.52 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.34 and a fifty-two week high of $187.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $174.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.00. The firm has a market cap of $46.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.