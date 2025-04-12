Lansdowne Partners UK LLP Has $10.62 Million Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Lansdowne Partners UK LLP decreased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 82.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 278,962 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,306,409 shares during the period. Freeport-McMoRan accounts for 0.8% of Lansdowne Partners UK LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $10,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 487.8% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Dbs Bank upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $51.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.88.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $33.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $55.24. The firm has a market cap of $47.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.71.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 7.50%. Equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

