Top Penny Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – April 9th

Phio Pharmaceuticals, Antelope Enterprise, JetBlue Airways, Neogen, and BigBear.ai are the five Penny stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Penny stocks are low-priced shares, often trading under five dollars per share, that typically represent small companies with limited market capitalization and trading volume. They are considered high-risk investments due to their high volatility, low liquidity, and frequently limited financial disclosure. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Penny stocks within the last several days.

Phio Pharmaceuticals (PHIO)

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. engages in the development of immuno-oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company is developing PH-762, an INTASYL compound in Phase 1b dose-escalating clinical trials to reduce the expression of cell death protein 1 (PD-1), a protein that inhibits T cells’ ability to kill cancer cells; and PH-762 treated double positive tumor infiltrating lymphocytes, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat advanced melanoma and other advanced solid tumors.

Shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, reaching $1.65. 144,895,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,191,039. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $9.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.29.

Antelope Enterprise (AEHL)

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides livestream e-commerce services and business management and information systems consulting services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online social ecommerce and live broadcast streaming platform enhances product promotion, transaction speed, and marketing effectiveness of industries and applications to anchors and influencers.

NASDAQ AEHL traded up $2.63 on Wednesday, hitting $4.81. 39,497,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,534. Antelope Enterprise has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $256.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.53.

JetBlue Airways (JBLU)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.17. The stock had a trading volume of 43,294,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,096,321. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.69. JetBlue Airways has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $8.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.56.

Neogen (NEOG)

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

NASDAQ NEOG traded down $2.57 on Wednesday, hitting $4.48. 37,331,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,482,388. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.26. The company has a market capitalization of $970.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.57. Neogen has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $18.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Shares of BigBear.ai stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,503,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,463,098. BigBear.ai has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $10.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $865.58 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 3.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.40.

