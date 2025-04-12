Argent Trust Co Has $951,000 Stock Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Argent Trust Co reduced its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 208.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,685,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193,339 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth $269,524,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth $59,206,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 270.8% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 299,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,559,000 after buying an additional 218,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 885,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,923,000 after acquiring an additional 189,280 shares during the period. 82.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, CAO Allen Wilkinson sold 228 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.12, for a total transaction of $48,135.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,357.76. The trade was a 47.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dave Howson sold 11,036 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.01, for a total value of $2,273,526.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,230.25. This trade represents a 57.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,544 shares of company stock valued at $2,380,529. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $215.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.78. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.13 and a twelve month high of $234.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.47.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.04). Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 18.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 34.90%.

CBOE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $227.00 price target (down from $260.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $230.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $233.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.80.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

