Space Stocks To Watch Today – April 9th

Alphabet, Berkshire Hathaway, Boeing, General Electric, Analog Devices, Eaton, and United Rentals are the seven Space stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Space stocks are shares of companies that operate in the space industry, including those involved in satellite technology, launch services, and space exploration. These stocks represent investments in firms that are pioneering commercial ventures in outer space, often driven by innovations in technology and growing public and private interest in space activities. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Space stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $10.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.69. 33,779,142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,955,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $172.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $207.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GOOGL

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Berkshire Hathaway stock traded up $20.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $513.07. 4,960,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,011,312. Berkshire Hathaway has a one year low of $395.66 and a one year high of $539.00. The company has a market cap of $1.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $499.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $474.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRK.B

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

BA stock traded up $15.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.82. The company had a trading volume of 8,406,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,994,527. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $170.17 and a 200 day moving average of $163.90. Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $128.88 and a fifty-two week high of $196.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BA

General Electric (GE)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

GE traded up $14.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $184.35. The stock had a trading volume of 6,676,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,468,775. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $199.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.71. General Electric has a 1-year low of $146.78 and a 1-year high of $214.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GE

Analog Devices (ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded up $24.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $190.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,870,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,394,764. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $94.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.06. Analog Devices has a one year low of $158.65 and a one year high of $247.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $210.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ADI

Eaton (ETN)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Shares of Eaton stock traded up $23.50 on Wednesday, reaching $275.00. 2,457,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,594,095. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $292.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $328.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09. Eaton has a fifty-two week low of $231.85 and a fifty-two week high of $379.99.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ETN

United Rentals (URI)

United Rentals, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Shares of URI stock traded up $46.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $598.63. 1,107,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,342. United Rentals has a 1-year low of $525.91 and a 1-year high of $896.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $657.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $745.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on URI

Featured Articles