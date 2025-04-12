Kennedy Capital Management LLC Acquires 61,089 Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 622,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,089 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $5,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 28.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 842,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,459,000 after purchasing an additional 184,770 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the third quarter valued at about $253,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 75.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 381,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 163,693 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 158.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 975,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,635,000 after acquiring an additional 598,330 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $393,000. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GT stock opened at $9.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.04. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a fifty-two week low of $7.27 and a fifty-two week high of $13.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.15. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.29 and a beta of 1.49.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 0.37%. On average, research analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GT shares. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.78.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment is involved in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires and related products and services in North, Central, and South America.

