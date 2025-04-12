Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Shares Sold by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co lessened its position in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 48.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,650 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 4,350 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Kirby were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Kirby by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,762,651 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $186,488,000 after buying an additional 28,259 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kirby by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,667,520 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $204,154,000 after buying an additional 12,337 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kirby by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 961,303 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $117,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kirby in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,293,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Kirby by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 525,708 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $55,620,000 after purchasing an additional 48,475 shares during the period. 96.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Kirby

In other Kirby news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 1,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total transaction of $133,866.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at $596,697.45. This trade represents a 18.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KEX opened at $96.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Kirby Co. has a 52 week low of $83.94 and a 52 week high of $132.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.39.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The shipping company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). Kirby had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 8.78%. Analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KEX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Kirby from $133.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Kirby from $136.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

