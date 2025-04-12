Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Stock Position Raised by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 102.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 54,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Tetra Tech by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 45,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on TTEK shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Maxim Group downgraded Tetra Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Tetra Tech from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.92.

Insider Activity

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 10,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total value of $347,282.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,528.68. This represents a 14.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tetra Tech Stock Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ TTEK opened at $30.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71 and a beta of 0.89. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $51.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.89.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 4.81%. Equities research analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 24.21%.

Tetra Tech Profile

(Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.