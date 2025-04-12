Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 550 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,209 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $17,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 32,998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 1,914 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 351.5% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 283,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,679,000 after purchasing an additional 220,400 shares during the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $144.97 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.13 and a 52 week high of $163.30. The company has a market capitalization of $40.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $152.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.02.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.41%.

In other Yum! Brands news, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.66, for a total transaction of $793,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,573.60. This represents a 29.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Erika Burkhardt sold 597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total transaction of $94,964.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64 shares in the company, valued at $10,180.48. This trade represents a 90.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,132 shares of company stock worth $7,952,685 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $141.00 price objective (down from $153.00) on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Friday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.24.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.