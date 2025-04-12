Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 3,164 Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 151.4% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SYF. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Barclays upgraded Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.11.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $46.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.45. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $39.67 and a 52 week high of $70.93.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 15.36%. On average, equities analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 11.71%.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

