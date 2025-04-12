Next Century Growth Investors LLC Sells 10,800 Shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Next Century Growth Investors LLC lowered its position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 132,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,800 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s holdings in ON were worth $7,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ONON. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in ON during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of ON during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of ON in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in ON in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ONON has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of ON in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on ON from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America began coverage on ON in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on ON in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

ON Price Performance

Shares of ONON stock opened at $43.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.06. On Holding AG has a 1-year low of $29.84 and a 1-year high of $64.05. The company has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.32.

About ON

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, and all-day activities. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own high-end stores.

