Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,566 shares during the period. HealthEquity accounts for about 1.1% of Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $12,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in HealthEquity by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 99.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of HealthEquity from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Friday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on HealthEquity from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on HealthEquity from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.58.

HealthEquity Stock Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ:HQY opened at $82.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.41, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.30. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.01 and a 1 year high of $115.59.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert W. Selander sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $446,487.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,597,842.85. This represents a 6.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Henry Fiore sold 8,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total value of $695,027.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,433,820.30. This represents a 13.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,381 shares of company stock worth $1,781,432 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About HealthEquity

(Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.