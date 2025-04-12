Toronado Partners LLC Sells 131,000 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Toronado Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 45.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 160,250 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 131,000 shares during the quarter. Twilio accounts for 10.9% of Toronado Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Toronado Partners LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $17,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Twilio by 718.7% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,262,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,640,000 after buying an additional 2,864,235 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,724,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,622,000 after acquiring an additional 33,824 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,146,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Twilio by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,009,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,056,000 after acquiring an additional 99,786 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Twilio in the fourth quarter worth about $62,999,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TWLO shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Twilio from $90.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Twilio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $90.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $91.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total transaction of $173,193.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,990,140.69. This trade represents a 0.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 12,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total transaction of $1,155,929.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,297,447.92. This trade represents a 3.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,471 shares of company stock worth $2,344,149. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Price Performance

TWLO opened at $86.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $151.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of -135.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.50.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Twilio had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Featured Stories

