Fortis Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,111 shares during the quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Nasdaq by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 80,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at about $274,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 53,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,170,000 after acquiring an additional 23,244 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Nasdaq by 892.3% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 60,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after purchasing an additional 54,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Nasdaq by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 44,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 9,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.63.

Insider Transactions at Nasdaq

In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total transaction of $285,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,532,778.56. The trade was a 5.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sarah Youngwood sold 14,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total value of $1,102,179.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,398,253.92. This represents a 20.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,116 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,818. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $71.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.42. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.10 and a 1 year high of $84.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $41.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.02.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 15.10%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Nasdaq Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.