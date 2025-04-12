Petros Family Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 1,260 Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Petros Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,260 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WTS. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Watts Water Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Watts Water Technologies Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of WTS opened at $193.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $207.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.95. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.37 and a 1-year high of $232.60.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.14. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 18.08%. Analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

Insider Transactions at Watts Water Technologies

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 4,397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.53, for a total transaction of $925,700.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,038.57. This represents a 29.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on WTS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $197.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $218.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Watts Water Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.