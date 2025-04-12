Fortis Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $115,193,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,457,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,939,000 after purchasing an additional 739,199 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2,759.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 737,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,705,000 after purchasing an additional 711,970 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 145.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 820,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,025,000 after purchasing an additional 485,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $44,403,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $90.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.68 and a 200 day moving average of $123.01. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.23 and a 52 week high of $157.98.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.62). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 14.49%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, February 21st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Kevin Charles Gorman sold 5,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total value of $681,936.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 521,618 shares in the company, valued at $60,867,604.42. This trade represents a 1.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 623 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.29, for a total transaction of $93,007.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,856.18. This trade represents a 15.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 232,906 shares of company stock worth $33,869,030 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NBIX shares. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $154.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.52.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

