OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) is Archon Capital Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Archon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Free Report) by 145.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 827,777 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 490,034 shares during the period. OraSure Technologies comprises about 2.9% of Archon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Archon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in OraSure Technologies were worth $2,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OSUR. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in OraSure Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. RPO LLC bought a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 310.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,433 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 14,698 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in OraSure Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th.

OraSure Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

OSUR stock opened at $2.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.78. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.69 and a 12-month high of $5.75.

OraSure Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 24th that permits the company to repurchase $40.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to buy up to 15.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John P. Kenny purchased 47,659 shares of OraSure Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.17 per share, for a total transaction of $151,079.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,800.55. This represents a 204.93 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth J. Mcgrath purchased 64,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.15 per share, with a total value of $201,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 371,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,690.95. This represents a 20.85 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 190,284 shares of company stock valued at $600,348 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

