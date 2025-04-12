Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) is EVR Research LP’s 5th Largest Position

EVR Research LP grew its stake in shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) by 173.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 410,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 260,000 shares during the period. Blue Bird accounts for 5.3% of EVR Research LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. EVR Research LP’s holdings in Blue Bird were worth $15,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLBD. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 162.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,840,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998,453 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Blue Bird by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,426,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,752,000 after purchasing an additional 25,745 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Blue Bird by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,335,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,576,000 after buying an additional 160,248 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 765,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,578,000 after buying an additional 13,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 8.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 725,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,798,000 after acquiring an additional 56,449 shares during the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Blue Bird alerts:

Insider Transactions at Blue Bird

In other news, CFO Razvan Radulescu sold 2,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $108,565.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,871.68. This represents a 3.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Blue Bird Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ BLBD opened at $34.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.38. Blue Bird Co. has a 1-year low of $30.04 and a 1-year high of $59.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Blue Bird had a return on equity of 75.22% and a net margin of 8.05%. As a group, research analysts expect that Blue Bird Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on BLBD. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $66.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blue Bird has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.21.

View Our Latest Analysis on Blue Bird

Blue Bird Profile

(Free Report)

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Bird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Bird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.