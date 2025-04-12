Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,016,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $188,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

Shares of IWD opened at $176.12 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $163.19 and a 12-month high of $200.42. The stock has a market cap of $57.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $187.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

