Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $9.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Cushman & Wakefield traded as low as $7.64 and last traded at $8.60, with a volume of 6847694 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.15.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CWK. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.
The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.18.
Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 1.39%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Cushman & Wakefield
Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.
