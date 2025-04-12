Capital Fund Management S.A. Increases Holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 69.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,517 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $11,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 209.4% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Onto Innovation by 532.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Onto Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ONTO shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Onto Innovation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $245.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $240.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.63.

In related news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $169,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,120,715. This represents a 5.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.19, for a total value of $7,671,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,986,341.48. The trade was a 18.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,827 shares of company stock worth $18,182,185 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ONTO opened at $120.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.46. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.21 and a 52 week high of $238.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.35.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 20.43%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

