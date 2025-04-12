Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys 125,225 Shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) by 2,953.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,225 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Biohaven were worth $4,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven during the 3rd quarter valued at $293,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Biohaven during the third quarter worth about $276,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Biohaven by 600.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 243,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,151,000 after acquiring an additional 208,472 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 268,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,396,000 after acquiring an additional 125,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Biohaven by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,714,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,696,000 after acquiring an additional 44,174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BHVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Biohaven from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $60.00 target price on shares of Biohaven and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Biohaven from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.77.

Biohaven Stock Performance

NYSE:BHVN opened at $17.55 on Friday. Biohaven Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $15.79 and a fifty-two week high of $55.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.33.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by ($0.29). Research analysts predict that Biohaven Ltd. will post -8.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John W. Childs acquired 32,700 shares of Biohaven stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.47 per share, with a total value of $996,369.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,320,571 shares in the company, valued at $70,707,798.37. This trade represents a 1.43 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 16.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Biohaven Profile

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

