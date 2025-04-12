Capital Fund Management S.A. Grows Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 78.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,277 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,034 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $9,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in ResMed by 35.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 59,926 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,629,000 after purchasing an additional 15,772 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of ResMed by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,689 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in ResMed by 4.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc increased its stake in ResMed by 15.3% during the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 3,182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ResMed alerts:

Insider Activity at ResMed

In related news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 9,745 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total transaction of $2,332,075.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,289.75. This trade represents a 50.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.11, for a total value of $484,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,695,249.98. This represents a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,013 shares of company stock worth $11,298,816 over the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed Price Performance

ResMed stock opened at $213.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $225.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.44. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $172.19 and a 1 year high of $263.05.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.14. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 25.34%. On average, research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RMD shares. Citigroup raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ResMed from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ResMed presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.73.

View Our Latest Analysis on ResMed

ResMed Company Profile

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.