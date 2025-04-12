DRW Securities LLC Trims Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

DRW Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 65.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,369 shares during the quarter. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PCAR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PACCAR by 221.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Regents Gate Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.
PACCAR Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of PCAR stock opened at $90.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.96. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $85.10 and a 12-month high of $121.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.15.
PACCAR Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.69%.
Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR
In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total transaction of $224,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,129.15. The trade was a 26.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 28,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total value of $3,038,795.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,150,414.23. The trade was a 20.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,547 shares of company stock worth $18,261,908 over the last 90 days. 2.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have commented on PCAR. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $113.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Melius Research set a $120.00 price objective on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $116.00 to $121.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Melius upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on PACCAR from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.13.
PACCAR Profile
PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.
