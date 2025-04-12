Legal & General Group Plc Has $52.20 Million Stock Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 615,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 37,031 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $52,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,180,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,202,116,000 after acquiring an additional 143,716 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,864,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $581,945,000 after buying an additional 37,768 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,298,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $364,342,000 after buying an additional 1,045,788 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,880,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $243,897,000 after buying an additional 204,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth $194,655,000. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PNW shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

NYSE PNW opened at $91.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.15. The stock has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.71. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.73 and a fifty-two week high of $96.50.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 12.26%. On average, equities analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

