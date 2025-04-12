Distillate Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 35,681 Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 35,681 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,131,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 63,251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter worth $2,124,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter worth $39,038,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter valued at $701,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $347.94 on Friday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $272.93 and a 52-week high of $553.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $359.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $415.22.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.46. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. On average, analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sidoti upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $552.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $577.00 to $471.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $530.75.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

