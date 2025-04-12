61,122 Shares in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Bought by Distillate Capital Partners LLC

Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 61,122 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,370,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of F5 during the fourth quarter valued at about $171,127,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in F5 by 598.3% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 425,275 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $106,944,000 after purchasing an additional 364,372 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in F5 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,623,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of F5 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,212,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of F5 by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 296,506 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $74,562,000 after buying an additional 134,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FFIV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on F5 from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of F5 from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of F5 from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of F5 from $246.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on F5 from $304.00 to $262.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F5 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $285.78.

F5 Stock Up 2.6 %

F5 stock opened at $261.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $278.77 and its 200 day moving average is $257.87. The company has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.14. F5, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.01 and a twelve month high of $313.00.

Insider Transactions at F5

In other F5 news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.37, for a total value of $344,981.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,446,454.39. The trade was a 0.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marianne Budnik sold 1,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.72, for a total transaction of $488,067.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,689.04. This trade represents a 60.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,232 shares of company stock valued at $5,310,131. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

F5 Company Profile

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

