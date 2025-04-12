Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST) Stock Position Decreased by Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc trimmed its position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,313 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Peakstone Realty Trust were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Peakstone Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Peakstone Realty Trust from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Peakstone Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Peakstone Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PKST opened at $11.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.19. The company has a market cap of $407.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.61 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Peakstone Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $9.89 and a twelve month high of $16.26.

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.85. Peakstone Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $57.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.68 million. Research analysts predict that Peakstone Realty Trust will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Peakstone Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.12%. Peakstone Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -321.43%.

About Peakstone Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Peakstone Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peakstone Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.