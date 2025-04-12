Petros Family Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 771 The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Petros Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 771 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 801 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $3,206,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 147 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $494.61 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $387.12 and a one year high of $672.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $154.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $576.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $572.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $3.74. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.36 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $614.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Daiwa America downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $720.00 to $680.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $586.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Carey Halio sold 3,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.74, for a total value of $2,317,733.60. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,898,440.48. This trade represents a 44.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alex S. Golten sold 5,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.25, for a total value of $3,313,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,255,506.25. This trade represents a 59.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,925 shares of company stock valued at $12,630,683 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

