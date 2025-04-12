Petros Family Wealth LLC Invests $499,000 in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Petros Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,997 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 8,019 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 5.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,416,362 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $411,748,000 after buying an additional 121,874 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter worth $2,590,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Oracle by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 57,424 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $9,785,000 after acquiring an additional 12,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 2,101,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.35, for a total transaction of $389,448,893.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $207,331,027.20. This trade represents a 65.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total value of $291,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,630 shares in the company, valued at $5,049,400.30. This represents a 5.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,448,328 shares of company stock worth $453,791,001. 42.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ORCL opened at $132.27 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $112.78 and a one year high of $198.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.63. The company has a market cap of $369.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.22.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). Oracle had a return on equity of 133.25% and a net margin of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $14.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 46.95%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Westpark Capital began coverage on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.65.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

