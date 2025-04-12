Oder Investment Management LLC Acquires 4,395 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP)

Oder Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 164,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 3.2% of Oder Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Oder Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $165,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $266,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BSJP stock opened at $23.00 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.58 and a 52-week high of $23.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.08 and its 200-day moving average is $23.10.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.1021 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.