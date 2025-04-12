BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.019 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 14th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income has decreased its dividend by an average of 16.7% per year over the last three years.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Stock Up 0.4 %

BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock opened at $6.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.17 and a 200-day moving average of $7.20. BNY Mellon Municipal Income has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $7.52.

About BNY Mellon Municipal Income

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations that are rated investment grade and have maturities of less than one year.

