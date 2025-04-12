Petros Family Wealth LLC Takes Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Petros Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,320 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 4.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 5,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,931,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $290,000. 93.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Simpson Manufacturing

In other news, EVP Michael Andersen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total transaction of $169,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,497,523.80. This trade represents a 10.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SSD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $196.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SSD opened at $149.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.35 and a 12 month high of $197.82.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 18.00%. As a group, analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.74%.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

